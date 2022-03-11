ROY, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah’s drought crisis continues plaguing the state, the city of Roy is feeling the grave effects, with new water restrictions potentially to come.

On Friday, The Roy Water Conservancy District says reservoirs are not being replenished and additional restrictions on secondary water use will be needed to preserve the remaining water levels.

“In the 2021 water season, we began the water year thinking we would have a normal year despite starting the season in the “D3 Extreme Drought” category,” officials say. “Unfortunately, the expected run-off was absorbed into the ground instead of filling reservoirs and the outlook quickly became grim.”

As of March 2022, the city has about 60% less water than a typical year. Although officials expect the run-off this year will be better, they say it’s likely the same restrictions from summer 2021 will need to be implemented.

The district is currently in a “D2 Severe Drought” category as of March 2022.

Back in July 2021, many districts throughout the state required additional water restrictions to ensure water sources could last through mid-September. By Aug. 2021, the Roy Water District moved into the “D4 Exceptional Drought” category and remained there until mid-October.

Officials say more information about secondary water restrictions will be mailed out to residents in April.

“As always, we appreciate our customers’ cooperation in conserving this valuable resource,” officials say.