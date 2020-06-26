Roy Police need help finding missing teen

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Roy Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

17-year-old Corrine Whaley was last seen on June 7, 2020 in Roy City, Utah, according to police.

Corrine is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs with dark blonde hair and green eyes. Corrine is reportedly 8 months pregnant.

Corrine also has a lip and nose piercing, according to police. Police believe she could be in the company of 18-year-old Jovani Hernandez who is a suspect in an attempted murder case.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Roy City Police Department at 801-774-1011 and reference case 20RO9000.