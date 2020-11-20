Roy High School returns to online learning due to COVID-19

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roy High School is closing again and all online instruction will be moved online for the next two weeks.

A press release sent to ABC4 News states, “This action is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, which has affected multiple classrooms. Currently, there are 18 active cases at the school, six of which were reported to the district today by the Weber-Morgan Health Department.”

According to the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, an outbreak is defined when “15 people tested positive for COVID-19 across multiple settings in the school (more than one classroom) and are connected by the same time period…” For example, “15 students and teachers in different classes in the school test positive within 2 weeks of each other.”

Individuals who test positive must isolate, and anyone exposed will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

It is a soft closure and the closure will begin Monday, November 23 and students will be scheduled to return on Monday, December 7. The building will be disinfected and sanitized.

The school closed on Oct. 14 after a COVID-19 outbreak, and classrooms reopened on Oct. 28.

The press release also says, “We are continuing to see a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Weber School District. Although transmission of the virus appears to be relatively low within the school environment, it is becoming prevalent in our communities.”

The district asks everyone to abide by the current guidelines, wear a mask, stay physically distanced from others, limit social gatherings. To keep the schools open, the cases coming into the environment must be reduced, the district said.

