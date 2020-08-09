Routine traffic stop nets drugs and cash; Driver facing multiple charges

Magna, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver who tried to run from police during a routine traffic stop is now behind bars and facing multiple charges according to the Unified Police Department.

The UPD says an officer pulled over a driver during a patrol Friday night in Magna for not having a license plate light. During the stop, the driver attempted to run away from the officer.

Police say the driver was caught. During a search of the car police found drugs, including marijuana and Xanax, and more than $1000 in cash.

The UPD says the driver faces a list of charges including:

Fleeing

Reckless driving

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving without a license, insurance and expired registration

Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Reckless endangerment of a minor