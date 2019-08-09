Routine eye exams may show systemic diseases throughout the body

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The frequency with which you need a routine eye exam varies depending on your age, need for glasses, and previous medical history, according to Dr. David DeMill, an ophthalmologist at Intermountain Healthcare’s Salt Lake Clinic.

A healthy adult with no medical or eye problems should still have a comprehensive dilated eye exam by an ophthalmologist around age 40, said Dr. DeMill. The frequency of exams after that varies but is usually 1 to 3 years depending on your particular situation.

After age 65, the frequency increases to every 1 to 2 years. If you have a history of diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), or a family history of eye disease you should be screened sooner. Diabetic patients should have annual eye exams due to increased risk of glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy (bleeding in the back of the eye).

Routine eye exams for adults also screen for cataracts, glaucoma, dry eyes, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, eye tumors, need for glasses, etc. Some of these conditions cause irreversible damage that can be prevented if caught early.

Eye exams can show signs of many systemic diseases throughout the body including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, etc), endocarditis (heart valve infection), neurological disorders, multiple sclerosis, cancer (if it has metastasized to the eye), and sickle cell disease. Dr. DeMill commonly refers people to their primary care provider due to abnormal eye findings.

School and Pediatrician eye screenings for children. If there is an abnormality that is found, they will refer to the appropriate eye care specialist. Common problems that can be found are lazy eye (amblyopia), eye misalignment (strabismus), eye tumors (rare), or refractive errors (need for glasses, near-sighted (myopia), far-sighted (hyperopia), or astigmatism).

Take care of your eyes.

Don’t smoke.

Wear sunglasses.

Exercise.

Know your family history.

Protect your eyes at work or recreation

Eat a good diet (Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, particularly brightly colored vegetables or dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, or collard greens is important for keeping your eyes healthy, too. Research has also shown there are eye health benefits from eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna, and halibut.

Of all serious eye diseases, glaucoma is probably the sneakiest. That’s because there are no discernible symptoms in most cases of early glaucoma — nothing to alert you that something’s going wrong. People who fail to have routine eye exams and develop glaucoma typically become aware of it only after they’ve sustained permanent vision loss from the disease. And by that time, controlling glaucoma to prevent additional vision loss can be very difficult. Without successful control with medical treatment and/or glaucoma surgery, the disease can lead to blindness.