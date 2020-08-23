Roosevelt city closes animal shelter due to possible ‘misuse of public money’

ROOSEVELT, Utah(ABC4 News) – The city of Roosevelt announced in a Facebook post that it has temporarily closed its animal shelter to the public and placed some staff on administrative leave as they investigate allegations of possible “misuse of public money or public property”.

City officials say however that members of staff will continue to provide care for all animals in shelter custody during the closure but public services such as animal adoption will not be available during the closure.

Roosevelt City administrators say they began a thorough investigation into the Roosevelt Animal Shelter last week at the request of animal shelter staff members and the public. The goal of the investigation was “to evaluate current policies and procedures to ensure the needs of shelter staff and animals in custody were being met”, according to city officials.

In Facebook post City officials say because concerns were brought to light of possible misuse of public money or public property, the Roosevelt City Attorney has determined that the City is obligated to fully investigate any possible violations, and all members of staff who may have a potential conflict have been placed on administrative leave, resulting in the temporary public closure of the shelter.

An investigation into any possible code violations will be conducted by an outside agency. Roosevelt City officials say they will not be involved to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

during the investigation, the City says they have made emergency arrangements to respond to any animal issues that may arise while the shelter is closed. Those in need of animal services are asked to continue to call Central Dispatch as normal at 435-722-4558.

While the independent investigation is ongoing, Roosevelt City added that they will continue to make improvements at the animal shelter.

City officials have already approved an increase in budgeted staff hours for shelter employees and say they have worked with shelter management to improve lines of communication for addressing any future concerns that may arise.

As part of the investigation, it was also discovered that allegations of high rates of euthanasia at the Roosevelt Animal Shelter are false, according to city officials.

In all of 2020, city officials say only three cats have been euthanized. All three were considered injured beyond the possibility of recovery by veterinary professionals.

In a Facebook post city officials said in the history of Roosevelt City’s management of the shelter, no animal has ever been euthanized for reasons unrelated to illness or injury. The Roosevelt Animal Shelter is not currently and has never been a high-kill shelter. The City says they will continue to uphold this standard moving forward.

The Facebook post continued to say, “It is the goal of Roosevelt City officials to ensure that the Roosevelt Animal Shelter is operating efficiently, meeting the needs of its staff, and providing the best possible care to all animals within its custody. The current investigation will help the City meet those goals and result in overall improvement at the Roosevelt Animal Shelter.”