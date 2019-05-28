Rosé wine company will pay you $10,000 to drink wine and take photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Rosé champagne is offered at Birdcage Spring Launch Event At Lord & Taylor on April 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor)

Tampa, FL (WFLA) — If you think drinking wine and being photogenic are two of your greatest strengths, we have the perfect job for you!

A French wine company is looking for someone to be the new face of their brand. So basically they want someone who loves wine, and looks good drinking it!

The wine company “rosé all day” posted on their Instagram saying the company is giving away $10,000 in cash, and a trip to France to create content and stay in the brand’s chateau.

To be in the running to be the Rose ambassador to enter the contest, you must be over the age of 21, reside within the continental United States and follow the Rose All Day account on Instagram. You must also post “killer #RoséAllDay content,” during the contest period (June 8, through September 2,) tagging @Rose_All_Day. So get the camera ready and drink up!

