Rose Park man arrested for domestic violence after SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police say there is one female victim who has been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the suspect nor the victim’s identities have been released at this time.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 1000 block of West Sterling Drive in the Rose Park neighborhood.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, but eventually surrendered to officers after the SLCPD SWAT Team arrived on the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation. This is a developing story.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.