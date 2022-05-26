(Good Things Utah) Charlotte Hancey is in the kitchen making up Root Beer Float Brownies! These Fudgy chocolate brownies are made even better with the addition of root beer. Top them off with a creamy root beer frosting!

Ingredients:

For the brownies: 1 1/3 cup flour 1 cup cocoa powder 1 teaspoon salt 12 oz semi sweet chocolate 6 oz white chocolate 8 tablespoons butter 1 cup white sugar 1 cup brown sugar 6 eggs 16 oz root beer 4 teaspoons vanilla

For the frosting: 1/4 cup butter, room temperature 1/4 cup root beer 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar 1/2 teaspoon root beer extract



Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Grease a 9×13 pan with baking spray.

Combine flour, cocoa powder and salt in a bowl by whisking slightly, set aside.

Add butter, semi sweet and white chocolate to a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted then stir to combine, set aside.

Using a mixer, mix eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla. Slowly add chocolate mixture.

Add the flour mixture and root beer alternately to the mixer. Mix until just combined. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 30-40 minutes or until center is just set. Let cool completely before frosting.

To make frosting, beat butter and 1 cup of sugar at a time on medium speed until combined. Mix in root beer (slowly) and extract and continue mixing until frosting is smooth.

Print this recipe HERE for your records at home HERE, then visit Charlotte on her blog!