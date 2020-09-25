‘Ronalert’: New campaign to teach young adults about COIVD-19 as cases spike in Utah students

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah has reached record COVID-19 case numbers over the past weeks. To respond to the spike in cases Utah has created the “Ronalert!” campaign.

“Ronalert” is a public awareness campaign targeted towards 15 to 24-year-olds. The launch follows State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn’s announcement during Tuesday’s press conference saying it is more likely to catch COVID-19 in Utah County, specifically the Orem, Provo areas where Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University are located.

“Provo and Orem account for over 50 percent of Utah County’s cases last week. And in some areas of those two cities, you are between 3 and 6 times more likely to have COVID 19 than the rest of the state,” said Dunn.

Along with the case counts rising at Utah universities and colleges, Utah high schools have been closing for deep cleaning and two-week online-only dismissal periods after outbreaks.

Due to the fact that teens and young adults are currently making up a large share of Utah’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases the campaign was created in efforts to spread awareness and share information.

“If you want to stay at school, avoid the Rona” the campaign website states. The campaign talks about mask wearing, social distancing and hygiene protocols and goes into specifics on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 at common campus places like dorms, apartments and cafeterias. The campaign will run on social media, digital billboards, and throughout college campuses.

“Ronalert” also provides young adults with information on when and where to get tested, how to quarantine and what symptoms to look for.

