WASHINGTON (ABC4) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced this afternoon he will be voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the U.S.

Romney said he also plans to support a bipartisan amendment to the bill that strengthens religious liberty protections. The amendment is being offered by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“This legislation provides important protections for religious liberty—measures which are particularly important to protect the religious freedoms of our faith-based institutions,” stated Romney in a release. “I appreciate the efforts of Senators Baldwin, Collins, and others to address this concern, and heartily support their legislation. While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied. This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress—and I—esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally.”

The Respect for Marriage Act, a version of which was passed by the House in July, seeks to address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those ceremonies were performed in one of the 15 states without a constitutional amendment or statute that prohibits them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It would also officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman. Both DOMA and individual state laws refusing to recognize same-sex marriages are unenforceable under protections established by the Obergefell ruling.

The amendment being proposed to the act will protect religious institutions and non-profits that do not agree with same-sex marriages, keeping them from being forced to provide services, facilities or goods for any marriages they do not agree with. At the same time, the amendment keeps polygamous marriages illegal.