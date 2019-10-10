Romney undecided on impeachment, stands by Trump criticism

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a roundtable discussion at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital with officials and health experts to receive an update on anti-vaping efforts Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Salt Lake City. In his first public appearance since President Donald Trump unleashed a storm of insults on Twitter, Mitt Romney stuck by his criticism of Trump’s actions but said he’ll likely win re-election. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney says he is undecided on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, though he’s sticking by criticism that earned him a stream of insults from Trump on Twitter.

The U.S. senator from Utah said Thursday that Trump has done things Romney thinks are wrong, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he should be removed from office.

Romney says it was wrong for Trump to call on China to investigate his political foe. Romney was one of the few Republicans to offer such criticism, and it sparked a social media barrage by Trump on Saturday.

During his first public appearance since then, Romney brushed off the reproach and said he doesn’t follow the president on Twitter.

He says he still thinks Trump is likely to win re-election.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

