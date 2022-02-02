Romance scams: what are they and how do I avoid them?

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: The “Grindr” and “Tinder” app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the growth in the scale of violence and sexual assaults linked to their use. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – As the years pass, online dating is becoming the norm in the world of romance. However, it’s no secret that con artists and catfishers are present on all relationship services.

To ensure your safety this Valentine’s Day, be sure to steer clear of any romance scams.

A romance scam occurs when a criminal uses a fake identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. The scammer then uses romance to manipulate and steal from the victim.

Scammers seek to establish online relationships with their targets quickly, coming off as lovable and gaining the victim’s trust. Though scammers have been known to propose marriage or make plans to meet in person, they never follow through with these affairs, but never fail to ask for money.

Oftentimes, scam artists adopt the identity of someone working in the building and construction industry. They use this as an excuse to avoid meeting in person and to ask for compensation for a medical emergency or an unexpected legal fee.

If someone you’ve met online requests access to your bank account information, take caution and acknowledge that they probably are not who they say they are.

