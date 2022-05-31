SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A rollover semi-truck crash is blocking roads near I-15 after a major spill of unidentified liquid on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the overturned truck is blocking lanes 3300 South under I-15. The crash is blocking the I-15 northbound to westbound and the southbound to eastbound ramps.

A large amount of unidentified non-hazardous red liquid is seen spilled all over the roadway under the I-15 overpass.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says about three lanes near the crash are currently closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. No injuries have been reported during the incident.

Officials say the estimated clearance time is around 3:30 p.m., but that could change.

Drivers headed to the area should expect delays or seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.