IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A violent rollover crash has left a dog dead and a man hospitalized in Cedar City on March 30.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Shaun Damian Peacock, 21, from Enoch.

Troopers say the incident happened on I-15 near milepost 57 around 1:42 p.m.

Deputies first received reports of a stolen 2006 red Pontiac that had been left unlocked with the engine running while parked at the Iron County Care and Share Facility.

Shortly after that first report, officials were notified of a reckless driver on I-15 near mileposts 57 and later on, 52. While observing the area, troopers spotted Peacock speeding past them, on the highway at around 99 mph.

(Courtesy of Iron County Sherriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Iron County Sherriff’s Office)

When troopers tried pulling Peacock over, he sped off and led troopers on a chase.

Authorities say Peacock was driving erratically and with “complete disregard for his own life and the lives of other motorists.”

While speeding past other cars using the emergency lane, Peacock attempted to exit at the Kanarraville Rest Area off-ramp. This maneuver caused Peacock to crash and roll his car over.

Both Peacock and a dog who belonged to the vehicle’s owner were both ejected during the crash.

Officials say the dog was pronounced dead at the scene and Peacock was transported by helicopter to a hospital for injury treatment.

Authorities say Peacock is expected to be released from the hospital on April 1 and will now face charges regarding the stolen vehicle crash.