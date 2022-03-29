WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after a rollover crash in West Bountiful on Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the deadly crash happened on I-15 around 9:45 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened when a Dodge Caravan was traveling along the southbound lanes. Eyewitnesses say the minivan was seen “suddenly” exiting the freeway towards the 5th South off-ramp.

At that time, officials say the car cut slightly into the gore (the area located between a highway and an exit) and back onto the off-ramp. The driver then overcorrected which caused the car to roll over and crash several times.

UHP found three occupants inside the vehicle — a female adult driver, a male adult passenger, and a 13-year-old female passenger.

Authorities say the female driver died from the impact and the male was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The 13-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

Both the man and the girl were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. The man’s current condition is unknown.

The off-ramp area was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.