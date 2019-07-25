Rollover crash kills teen, sends another to the hospital in serious condition

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 14-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old boy is in serious condition following a rollover crash near Beaver Thursday.

The crash happened on SR-21 at milepost 94 west of Beaver, according to troopers.

Troopers said the 14-year-old boy who died was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old driver was flown to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

