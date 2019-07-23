Rollover crash and grass fire sends victim to hospital with burns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash and grass fire Monday.

Fire crews said they responded to the crash which had a burn victim at 3000 West I- 80 Eastbound.

The patient was extricated by fire crews and transported to a burn center for treatment, according to officials.

The severity of the person’s burns is not known at this time.

The grass fire that started as a result of the crash burned about two to three acres.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash and fire.

