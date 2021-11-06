Rollover crash along SR-201 leaves one dead, police investigating

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a car crash left one dead and another hospitalized early Saturday morning.

Salt Lake County Troopers say the crash happened on SR-201 eastbound near milepost 1 around 1:37 a.m. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

A car occupied by two females was traveling along SR-201 when authorities say the car ran off the roadway to the right, causing the car to roll over. The passenger was ejected during the rollover crash and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver survived and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Authorities don’t yet know the cause of the crash, but are suspecting alcohol impairment as a factor.

The ramp from I-80 EB to SR 201 EB will be closed so officials can investigate and clear the scene.

