Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards quits smoking.

LONDON (Tribune Media Wire)- Rolling Stones guitarist and legendary substance abuser Keith Richards says he has quit smoking.

Richards recently confirmed the news in a new interview with Jim Kerr of Q104.3 New York.

The guitarist said he has finally stopped smoking, a year after referencing Lou Reed’s claim that quitting cigarettes was “harder than quitting heroin.”

In the interview, Richards confirmed that he has not touched a cigarette since October of 2019.

According to NME, Richards first announced plans to quit cigarettes in 2019, where he stated, “Lately, in fact – spread the news – I’ve managed to cut it down by a substantial amount every day. I’ve knocked the hard stuff on the head. I have a little wine with meals, and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

In more minor news, The Rolling Stones have announced an extension of the No Filter North American tour for the summer of 2020.

