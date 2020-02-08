Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards quits smoking.

LONDON (Tribune Media Wire)- Rolling Stones guitarist and legendary substance abuser Keith Richards says he has quit smoking.

Richards recently confirmed the news in a new interview with Jim Kerr of Q104.3 New York.

The guitarist said he has finally stopped smoking, a year after referencing Lou Reed’s claim that quitting cigarettes was “harder than quitting heroin.”

In the interview, Richards confirmed that he has not touched a cigarette since October of 2019.

According to NME, Richards first announced plans to quit cigarettes in 2019, where he stated, “Lately, in fact – spread the news – I’ve managed to cut it down by a substantial amount every day. I’ve knocked the hard stuff on the head. I have a little wine with meals, and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

In more minor news, The Rolling Stones have announced an extension of the No Filter North American tour for the summer of 2020.



What others are reading right now: