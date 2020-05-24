SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utahns head into the summer months Rocky Mountain Power continues its efforts to reduce wildfire risk.
“While it is impossible to eliminate all wildfire risks, we continue to invest in our system in high-risk areas to reduce the chance of utility-caused, catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather from happening” said Curtis Mansfield, vice president of transmission and distribution operations. “We continue to build upgrades into our system designed to mitigate wildfire risk, protect people and property and increase equipment resiliency. This essential work and investment underscores our continued commitment to doing our part in the evolving preventative fight against wildfires.
Rocky Mountian Power officials say last year, in addition to regular inspection schedules, crews performed 20,000 extra inspections system-wide.
An interactive map was recently released to show areas where a Public Safety Power Shutoff, PSPS may occur. There are rare instances in a PSPS area when power could be proactively shut off in specific, high-risk areas to prevent wildfire ignitions.
The map will also show customers homes or businesses in their area that have a potential PSPS. Customers can view the 7-day status forecasts in these designated zones. The map was created to help customers stay informed and get prepared.
What others are clicking on:
- UDOT tips and warnings for Memorial Day travelers
- Rocky Mountian Power works to reduce wildfire risk in Utah
- Remember food safety during Memorial Day
- WATCH SOON: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
- Layton man admits to killing woman he’d just met on Tinder, police say