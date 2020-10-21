Rocky Mountain Power warns of power shutoffs in Northern Utah amid wildfire risks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Power company, Rocky Mountain Power, is considering power shutoffs in parts of Northern Utah this week due to concerns over wildfire and weather conditions.
In a news release, Rocky Mountain Power (RMP), said, “Current forecasted weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday — low humidity, dry vegetation, winds and elevated counts on key weather indexes — could meet the criteria for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in the Sundance and Summit Park communities.”
According to RMP, some areas in Northern Utah are at an elevated risk for wildfires, and power could be shut off to prevent further risk to public safety.
Shutting off power would only be used as a last resort, RMP added.
“Public Safety Power Shutoff events are part of the utility’s comprehensive wildfire prevention plan, which includes additional safety inspections, upgrades to the grid system, and weather stations to monitor for hazardous conditions,” RMP said in a release.
This preventative measure is taken in order to prevent a spark from happening when falling debris makes contact with power lines.
RMP customers will be notified in advance in the event of a power shutoffs.
Customers are advised to update their contact information in order to receive emergency updates.
For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, customers and the public should call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.
