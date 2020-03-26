Rocky Mountain Power modifies service at recreation areas in Utah and Idaho

Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power has modified its service at recreation areas in Utah and Idaho in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocky Mountain Power is a division of PacifiCorp, which owns and manages hydroelectric resources that offer clean, affordable energy for customers, as well as public recreation. The facilities provide boating, swimming, camping, and picnicking opportunities.

The following was released by Rocky Mountain Power:

“During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, as long as activities are done within state and federal health directives. Rocky Mountain Power appreciates patience from the public as the company works to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety. Most trails and boat ramps will remain open unless noted below. Restrooms will be on limited maintenance with users asked to bring their own personal hygiene materials.”

Listed below are recreation locations details:

Idaho Recreation Sites – Interim Operations

· Soda Day Use Area – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities

· Oneida Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities

· Black Canyon Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities

· Ashton Fishing Access – Open

Utah Recreation Sites – Interim Operations

· Cutler Reservoir Day Use Sites – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities

· Weber – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities

· Stairs (Big Cottonwood Canyon) – Closed

