Rocky Mountain Power may implement public safety power shutoff Saturday due to wildfire risk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power says they expect weather conditions Saturday will require a public safety power shuttoff in high risk area near the communities of Sundance and summit Park.

The outages are expected to affect about 1,800 customers in the two areas, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Rocky Mountain Power officials say the measure is “a proactive effort to limit wildfire risk in the face of hazardous weather conditions during an extended dry period.” Officials added that current area forecasts continue to show low humidity, dry vegetation, and an increase in sustained winds and gusts.

“With the extremely dry conditions and the possibility of high wind gusts, we want to take every precaution to protect these mountain communities,” said Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of transmission and distribution. “Our teams will continue to be on location to monitor weather and power lines so we can respond quickly to any issues.”

Public Safety Power Shutoff events are part of the utility’s comprehensive wildfire prevention plan, which officials say include additional safety inspections, upgrades to the grid system, and weather stations to monitor for hazardous conditions.

Rocky Mountain Power is encouraging customers to be prepared to make sure contact information is updated and the company has your correct phone number and email address on file.

Customers in the areas affected will reportedly receive follow-up notifications in advance should a shut-off event be initiated.

For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, customers and the public are asked to call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.

In the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, Rocky Mountain Power says they will re-energize the lines after weather conditions have subsided and inspections are complete.