Rock, mudslides force closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News) – Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed Thursday evening due to debris on the highway.

Unified police said State Route 210 is shut down due to rock and mudslides along the roadway through the canyon.

It’s not clear when the canyon will reopen.

Debris

Both Directions SR-210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon, Salt Lake Co,

Canyon Closed,

No Est. Clearance Time — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 9, 2019

ABC4 News viewer Ashley Russon shared this video taken by her mom Annette Morrison. She says her mom is stuck up the canyon following the slides.

Video courtesy: Annette Morrison via Ashley Russon

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

