SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tinney Flat campground is temporarily closed due to rock debris blocking the access to the campground, according to officials.

The campground is located on Spanish Fork Ranger District on the east side of Santaquin Canyon.

Officials have not released a time for the campground to be reopened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: