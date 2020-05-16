Rock art vandalized at Gunlock reservoir

GUNLOCK, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Native American rock art has been vandalized at Gunlock Reservoir. In a facebook post on the Utah State Parks and recreation Facebook page, a post says officials were alerted to the vandalism this past week.

A boulder with Native American Rock Art was dug up then rolled into Gunlock reservoir. The incident took place outside the state park boundaries.

Law enforcement notified the State Historic Preservation Office.

The investigation is ongoing if you have any information please contact SHPO

