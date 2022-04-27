BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) – The roads to and through Cedar Breaks National Monument will officially open on April 28. According to representatives of Cedar Breaks, the roads are opening earlier than usual this year due to a limited snowpack and hard work put in by the Utah Department of Transportation. Despite the early opening, visitors are advised to be cautious when touring the park as snow and ice patches are still apparent. Park crews are expected to begin clearing trails buried by snow and fallen trees shortly.

As stated by representatives, summer visitor services are expected to begin May 27 and will take place at the Temporary Information Center.

The new Cedar Breaks Visitor Contact Station facility, will accommodate an increasing number of visitors to the park through an enlarged indoor contact space and house exhibits, a park store, new restroom facilities, and sheltered outdoor space.

At this time, construction is expected to continue throughout 2022 at the Point Supreme Overlook, which will remain closed to all public access.