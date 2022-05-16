MONDAY 5/16/22 2:20 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More details have been released from a deadly SWAT incident in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says one man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released at this time.

Officers first received calls of a sexual assault incident involving a minor at a home near 1700 North and Cavallo Drive around noontime.

Police were notified that the suspect had access to multiple firearms. When officers arrived at the scene, a single shot was heard and at least one person was still inside the home.

A nearby school, Northwest Middle School, was placed on lockdown during this time. Several nearby homes were also told to shelter in place.

Around 1:09 p.m., officers entered the garage area where they found the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Detectives with the SLCPD Special Victims Unit have responded to the scene to investigate the initial sexual assault and to help the victim,” police say.

No further details have been released as the case involves an underage victim.

Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene.

“Ensuring survivors of sexual assault, no matter the passage of time, receive a well-coordinated, victim-centered, and trauma-informed law enforcement response that includes advocacy and medical and mental health care is the unwavering commitment and focus of the Salt Lake City Police Department.,” police say.

Individuals wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the SLCPD’s Victim Advocate hotline at 801-580-7969.

To report a sexual assault or speak with a Special Victims Unit detective, call 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man dead after Salt Lake City police, SWAT team dispatched to crime scene

MONDAY 5/16/22 1:18 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a man was found dead after officers and SWAT Team members responded to a crime scene in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the victim died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Earlier, a “large police presence” was blocking traffic near Cavallo Drive and 1700 North in the Rose Park area.

Details are limited, but authorities were investigating a “potential crime” and crisis negotiators were dispatched.

After the man was found dead, authorities say the “tactical situation is over” and the “scene is now secured.”

Officials are still investigating the fatal incident at this time.

Drivers headed to the area are asked to avoid the scene at this time and seek an alternate route of travel.

ABC4 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.