Looks like wood, feels like stone – Escalante Petrified Forest State Park

It looks like wood but it feels like stone. It’s petrified and seeing rocks like this on the trail at Escalante Petrified Forest State Park is one of the most unique things you can do right here in Garfield County.

Glimmering in the sun and 135 to 150 million years old, that’s the age of colorful fossilized tree stumps that decorate this state park.

It’s hard not to fall in love with the one mile loop hike above the park showcasing thousands of pieces of petrified wood and lava flows. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll or clipping in for a mountain bike ride on the new trail, both history and nature shine.

The peaceful park is nestled below about a 200-foot Mesa, which used to be an ancient floodplain.

“The trees were buried very quickly and because they were buried they didn’t rot and decompose because there wasn’t a lot of oxygen. Well those trees sat down in the ground for millions of years and they became receptacles for minerals,” said Park Manager, Kendall Farnsworth. While petrified wood is common you can’t see the colors we have in Utah anywhere else in the world.

On top of that natural beauty campers can bring their tent or RV and cozy up at one of those 24 spots. They can enjoy some shade and showers and bask in the glory of the bank of wide hollow reservoir.

“Everyone is surprised and when they come upon the park they they feel like they’re the probably the first ones ever just to discover it because it is so unusual to see such a beautiful body of water in the desert.”

An oasis in the desert and one you don’t want to miss when you come to Garfield County. For more information on The ABC4Utah Road Tour head to ABC4.com.