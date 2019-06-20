All things to do at Scofield State Park

SCOFIELD STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Carbon County is one of those spots where you can snag family fun this summer. Fishing is so on. You don’t want to miss this.

Scofield State Park is where anglers can cut the drought on trout. Cutthroat, rainbow, and tiger trout are waiting to be lured in from the shore or from a boat. Scofield is a 3200 acre reservoir. A state park since 1965, the park sits at about 7600 feet elevation.

“So a little bit higher in elevation, which gives us cool nights and nice days. beautiful weather.”

Only about an hour and a half from the Wasatch Front, the park has two different campgrounds with breathtaking views and accommodations for all.

“We have teepees, we have 10 sites we have trees with shade that are good for tents, we have full hookup sites with water and power.”

On top of land and water fun, the trails surrounding Scofield State Park let you embark on excitement in the back country.

“But it’s a great place to come camping and bring your family and there’s lots to see lots of trails everywhere. I mean all the way from Highway 6 North to the I-70, the trail system.

Trails lead you to above and beyond the reservoir. If you like to ride, Scofield has to be a stop on your list of places to visit this summer.

“It doesn’t get really hot up here in the mountains so, it’s real pretty, you can, when you get on top you can see for miles.”

