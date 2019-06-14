2019 Good4Utah Road Tour: Kanab offers eclectic mix of activities for visitors

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Kane County offers an eclectic mix of activities for visitors to enjoy. But when you come to Kanab, you’re really never far away from finding a new best friend.

The sound of Kane County can be as easy as a simple, “meow”. Nationally known Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, calls Kanab home. And the kitten nursery introduces visitors of all ages to the importance of fostering animals on top of adoption.

There are currently a lot of local shelters with some challenges with pet overpopulation. The animal sanctuary allows to save more lives by bringing them in from the shelters. Anyone can foster a pet and decide how long they can be available. Adoption is also a great choice. And in Kane County, it’s not just pets, you can adopt a big appetite and some new favorite dishes.

Born and raised in Kane county, Chef Sean, took his culinary finesse from one of the most exclusive resorts in the world, ‘Amangiri’, and opened ‘Sego’ in Kanab. It’s an oasis and what many call a food desert. A dining experience, tapas style, where each bite is community, connecting, and learning to listen to the most delicious food in the state. And then like

Kanab is also a great spot to discover some county music. With the sounds of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn, the ‘Westerns Legend Festival promises some country western flair you just can’t fin everywhere.

This article contains sponsored content.