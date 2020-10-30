Road Home to operate the Gail Miller Resource Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Road Home will be the new operators of the Gail Miller Resource Center in downtown Salt Lake City beginning November 1, 2020, Shelter the Homeless announced Friday.

“The Road Home has been and remains a valuable partner and will play a critical role in the safe operation of the Gail Miller Resource Center,” said Gail Miller, Board Member of Shelter the Homeless. “We appreciate their commitment to serve the women, men and children in our community who are experiencing homelessness, not only at this resource center, but across Salt Lake County. The months ahead are some of the most challenging for our homeless population and knowing we have professional and qualified teams in place to help meet our clients’ needs is essential.”

According to officials, The Gail Miller Resource Center accommodates 200 women and men with over 62,000 square feet of facility space.

The center includes on-site supportive services to help those experiencing homelessness resolve immediate crises and rapidly return to more stable housing.

“We are honored by this invitation from community leaders at Shelter the Homeless, and look forward to operating the Gail Miller Resource Center,” said Michelle Flynn, Executive Director of The Road Home. “Our goal has always been to ensure people move out of homelessness and into housing, by providing excellence in service delivery, leveraging our team’s experience, making data-driven decisions, and developing innovative housing programs. With this in mind, we feel well-positioned to now provide exceptional service at the Gail Miller Resource Center.”

Shelter the Homeless owns four homeless resource centers in Salt Lake County, the Gail Miller Resource Center, the Men’s Resource Center, the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center, and the Midvale Family Shelter. The centers work to provide safe and secure emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“The Road Home continues to lead the charge in moving people from homelessness to permanent housing and will be able to further this mission through this expanded partnership,” said Greg Johnson, president of The Road Home Board of Trustees. “Our organization has served more than 9,200 people in the past year through services including housing-focused case management and emergency shelter. With operations now to include the Gail Miller Resource Center, we are able to assist even more people in need, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue the spirit of collaboration and improve homeless services with our community partners.”

