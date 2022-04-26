SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Road closures up state street in Salt Lake City starting today and scheduled to continue throughout summer, which means heavy congestion and traffic from now until August at the earliest.

The city said they need that time to replace a main water line that’s over 100 years old.

The closures are happening on State Street starting from the Capitol on 300 N all the way down to North Temple and parts of 1st Avenue.

Some local residents however, aren’t so happy about it.

“It’ll be a pain because I use State Street a lot to get to my place,” said Salt Lake City resident Daniel Blankenship.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said the work is necessary due to the ever-increasing population.

“We need to accommodate exploding growth basically in Salt Lake City,” said Holly Mullen, public engagement manager for the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said.

Beneath the streets lies a main water line dated back to 1908, which officials say needs replacing before a major burst.

“We really need to get it going in late spring to make sure we get this done by this coming fall,” said Mullen.

The closures are scheduled to last until August of this year. The main intersection will remain closed throughout the summer so workers can get to the water line.

"We're going to have to drill deep in both sides and then will bore underneath the road with our door waterline to avoid all the utilities in our intersection," said Diamond Zollinger, project manager for the construction.

They advised drivers to avoid the area altogether due to traffic or take detours.

“Detour routes will be through North Temple and up Main St.,” said Zollinger.

Residents living in the area are urging cars not to speed through neighborhoods as it can be dangerous.

“Don’t think of it as a shortcut,” said Salt Lake City resident Emily Day-Shumway. “It’s a neighborhood with kids, a lot of kids, you know, on bikes and scooters so I would say just be patient and take the bigger roads.”

Residents and city officials are urging drivers to respect the rules of the road out of safety for both contractors and neighbors, as well as planning to take some extra on your route.