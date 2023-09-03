UPDATE, 4:03 p.m.:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that a mudslide covered U.S. Route 6 “with water and large debris.”

According to Sgt. Cannon, the road could be closed for more than two days.

Highway 6 is completely closed at mile marker 187 by Thistle and mile marker 230 in Carbon County, he said.

ORIGINAL POST:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — U.S. Route 6 is closed in both directions at mile marker 228, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. Route 89 into Sanpete County and westbound traffic has been diverted to U.S. Route 191 into Duchesne County, according to UHP.

The Utah Department of Transportation said that the road is closed due to flood damage.

Crews are responding, according to UDOT, however there is no ETA on when it will reopen.

There is no further information at this time.