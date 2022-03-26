LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The two-vehicle involved rollover crash has since been cleared and both southbound left lanes on I-15 in Lehi near mile marker 280 have been reopened.

Individuals involved suffered minor injuries, and nobody required hospitalization.

ORIGINAL STORY: ROAD CLOSURE: 2 left lanes I-15 southbound in Lehi

Saturday March 26, 2022 / 3:48 p.m.

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has reported a a road closure in Lehi at mile marker 280 on I-15 southbound. At this time, both of the left two lanes are closed.

UHP advises to use cation when traveling through the area, and to remember to move over for emergency vehicles.

No further information regarding the cause of the road closures is available at this time. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.