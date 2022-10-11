SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.

Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, a Class C misdemeanor, an infraction for Failure to Stay in One Lane and an infraction for Speeding 50 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone.

The two boys were reportedly struck by Garn’s GMC Yukon SUV while riding their bikes near the area of 11400 South 2200 West on July 6. Police records state that both boys were dragged by the vehicle around 150 to 200 feet before it came to a halt.

While both boys were left with lacerations, found unconscious and transported to the hospital, police report that one of the two, Brayden Long, succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe was set up shortly after the accident in support of Long’s family.