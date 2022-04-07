RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives of Mountain View Village, Riverton’s 85-acre experience-driven shopping mall, are excited to announce its addition of 14 new restaurants, entertainment, health, beauty, and apparel stores. These new shops will begin opening in late May, followed by a Grand Opening celebration of Phase II that will take place from June 30 through the July 4 weekend.

Per the venue’s activity-based value, the 1,000,000 square foot property will welcome Utah’s first X-Golf. The experience will offer guests the opportunity to try out the most advanced indoor golf simulator technology in the world.

“X-Golf Riverton is a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue in the State of Utah. As southwestern Salt Lake County sees unprecedented growth, we are excited to provide a facility for families and those new to golf, all the way up to the avid golfer looking to improve their game. As a locally owned and operated franchise, we are proud to play a role in the growth of our community and Mountain View Village,” said Dave Bauer X-Golf Utah Franchisee.

Courtesy of Mountain View Village

Mountain View Village, known for its leadership in stellar food options, is adding more tasty choices to its list of offerings. Soon, the mall will include a Kokonut Island Grill, a Root’d Cafe, and Las Botellas among other new restaurants. Guests can get their sweet fix at the new Devil & Angel, Sprinkles and Hello Sugar.

For those looking to pamper themselves, Real Housewife of SLC Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser, in partnership with Sephora, will be opening Karina’s Spa Studio with a featured service of custom lash extensions.