RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives of Mountain View Village, Riverton’s 85-acre experience-driven shopping mall, are excited to announce its addition of 14 new restaurants, entertainment, health, beauty, and apparel stores. These new shops will begin opening in late May, followed by a Grand Opening celebration of Phase II that will take place from June 30 through the July 4 weekend.
Per the venue’s activity-based value, the 1,000,000 square foot property will welcome Utah’s first X-Golf. The experience will offer guests the opportunity to try out the most advanced indoor golf simulator technology in the world.
“X-Golf Riverton is a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue in the State of Utah. As southwestern Salt Lake County sees unprecedented growth, we are excited to provide a facility for families and those new to golf, all the way up to the avid golfer looking to improve their game. As a locally owned and operated franchise, we are proud to play a role in the growth of our community and Mountain View Village,” said Dave Bauer X-Golf Utah Franchisee.
Mountain View Village, known for its leadership in stellar food options, is adding more tasty choices to its list of offerings. Soon, the mall will include a Kokonut Island Grill, a Root’d Cafe, and Las Botellas among other new restaurants. Guests can get their sweet fix at the new Devil & Angel, Sprinkles and Hello Sugar.
For those looking to pamper themselves, Real Housewife of SLC Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser, in partnership with Sephora, will be opening Karina’s Spa Studio with a featured service of custom lash extensions.