Riverton High School Students place third in national documentary competition

(ABC4 News) — C-SPAN announced that Riverton High School students, Savannah Cobb and Preston Affleck, took third prize in the national 2020 StudentCam competition, according to a release.

The students won $750 for their documentary titled “Modern Marketplaces of Ideas: Are they a threat to Democracy?” The competition asks students to explore issues they believe have national importance in the 2020 presidential campaign and present the issue through a documentary.

Roughly 5,400 students from 44 states and Washington, D.C. participated in the competition this year, and C-Span received over 2,500 submission on various topics.

The competition began in 2006 and is open to middle and high school students across the nation.

“StudentCam provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard on the issues they are clearly passionate about,” said C-SPAN’s Director of Education Relations Craig McAndrew. “This year’s entries reflect remarkable research and production values and feature a wide range of interviews with elected officials and experts. The life skills students learn from this experience will carry them forward in their academic, personal and professional lives.”

Cobb and Affleck were among 330 students who earned cash prizes. Visit http://www.studentcam.org to view the top 150 winning videos. Click here to view Cobb and Affleck’s video.

