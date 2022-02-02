Riverton City holds annual suicide prevention walk

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – On Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. the Riverton Hope Walk for Suicide Prevention will be taking place at Riverton High School at 12476 Silverwolf Way.

Although the walk is held at the high school, it is open to the entire community.

The Hope (Hold on . Persuade. Empower) walk is an annual event sponsored by Riverton City and Riverton High School with the mission of preventing suicide in the community and raising awarness of the ample amount of support available to those in the area experiencing suicidal thoughts and ideation.

The ending point of the walk will be at the Riverton Spirit Corner at 12573 S Redwood Road.

For further information on the event, click here.