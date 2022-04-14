RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Riverton City is taking steps to combat the community’s lack of resources amid the drought.

The city is asking all residents and businesses to hold off on using secondary irrigation water until Monday, May 2, or later.

According to Riverton’s official website, this order is a result of the uncertain water supply as local canal companies have delayed filling their canals due to ongoing drought conditions. These canals are Riverton’s main source of secondary water irrigation.

Though the secondary irrigation water system is full and pressurized in some areas of the city, there is no source of water in place that will sustain the use of the system.

As snowpack is only 79% of normal and the Utah Lake sits at just 61.3% of capacity, representatives of Riverton City encourage residents to practice water conservation practices.