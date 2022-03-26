SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) predicted the worst today amid rapidly rising temperatures predicted to reach up to 79°F.

The organization made an announcement at around 9:26 a.m. warning Utahns of considerable avalanche danger as a result of the heat wave, adding that wet avalanches are likely on all elevations and that residents should avoid being on or beneath slopes steeper than 30°.

Hours later, at around 1:15 p.m. the UAC took to Twitter to report a large natural wet avalanche that occurred on east Kessler Peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The avalanche spilled into the road that’s used during the summer.

Though no further information regarding the avalanche has been released, no injuries or deaths were suggested as a result.