DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Workers at Rio Tinto are holding a rally over labor contract negotiation disputes on Friday.

Workers say bargaining negotiations between Kennecott Utah Copper and the employees’ unions have currently stalled.

Officials with Kennecott Union’s Coordinated Negotiating Committee say they’re united in working to “achieve a fair contract.”

Workers protesting outside of Rio Tinto’s headquarters in Daybreak located at 4700 W. Daybreak Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Attendees say if an agreement is not reached by the end of the month, workers will likely hold a strike.