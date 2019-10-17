Ringleader in meth trafficking case sentenced to 20 years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A ringleader in a methamphetamine trafficking case was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents state that Tiffany Scott Spevak, 39, of Salt Lake City is responsible for distributing more than 99 pounds of meth.

Spevak admitted that she conspired with others from January 2014 through October 2016 to get meth from Arizona and California and distribute it to customers in Utah, Idaho and other locations, according to court documents.

Spevak reportedly admitted to directing other individuals and distribute them during the conspiracy period.

Investigators estimate that the group distributed between 250-500 pounds of meth.

Spevak is said to also have admitted to the fact that those involved in the conspiracy engaged in financial transactions knowing they were purchasing meth which was illegal but still did it anyway.

Special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators said they interviewed Spevack at her home in January 2016 and later found $37,000 during a search of her apartment.

Agents also found postal express mail envelopes and a small roll of green shrink wrap in a closet.

Spevak told them that the materials were from 2012 and were used by her significant other, Hugo Tapia Mendoza who is currently in prison for another federal drug case.

According to court documents, Spevak told agents she got into the meth business by contacting individuals who worked for Tapia. These people reportedly sold her the meth.

There are cases pending for four others in connection to this case, according to court documents.

Carlos Rafael Cota-Escalante, 53, of Phoenix, Arizona, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and conspiracy to commit money laundering and Stephen Scott Spevak, 62, of Idaho, charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and three counts of money laundering, according to the indictment.

Court documents state that an arrest warrant is pending for Carlos Rafael Cota-Llanes, 31, of Phoenix, who is charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and conspiracy to commit money laundering and Shanna Walter, 42, of Salt Lake County, charged with money laundering.

Stephen Scott Spevak is reportedly Tiffany Scott Spevak’s father.

In a related case in Idaho court documents state that Ryan Dalley of Pocatello, Idaho, worked with Tiffany Spevak to get meth in Los Angeles and Phoenix for distribution in Idaho and Montana. He was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison in September.

At sentencing, court documents state that the U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill noted he has presided over a significant share of the drug sentencings in federal court in Pocatello in the past 24 years, and he believed Dalley’s drug trafficking organization is “one of, if not the largest, drug trafficking operation in Eastern Idaho.”

