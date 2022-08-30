LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Motorcyclists gathered in Lehi on Tuesday for the annual Ride2Defend event in support of survivors of childhood sexual assault.

Top Younique leaders partnered with Saprea, a local nonprofit that aids childhood sexual assault survivors to kick-off the event where motorcyclists ride to Utah collecting donations through attending different events, selling shirts and sharing Saprea’s mission. Ride2Defend reportedly raises thousands of dollars for the organization.

At this time, Ride2Defend and Saprea are still accepting donations. For more information, click here.