SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall.

Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades.

The ride started in Lindon. Along the way, those on motorcycles rode to honor the members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

Utah Ride for Fallen Officers is an annual event. To see and hear more from the event, check out the video above.