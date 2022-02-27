SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are in for a treat on the evening of Feb. 27. The cast is finally set to reunite after months have passed since filming wrapped on Season 2.

Although the three-part Season 2 reunion will be airing on Bravo for the first time on Sunday at 7 p.m. MST, the girl gang is already in the midst of filming Season 3. However, the crew is expected to look different than that of past seasons, as fans might have guessed.

According to a Distractify article, given the excitement of Season 2, which included arrests, cheating allegations, cult leader rumors, and hot mic moments, the Season 2 reunion will be explosive, and rather exclusive, as a few members of the cast have been removed from the drama.

Mary Cosby failed to show up to The Real Housewives reunion back in Jan., and was later dubbed “the laughing stock of Salt Lake City” after denying claims that she’d be leaving the show.

As stated by Distractify, Cosby’s remarks were later falsified when host of the show’s wrapped reunion, Andy Cohen, claimed that Cosby decided to leave herself, disclosing, “I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.” He added that although her decision to leave the show was fine, he “would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head high.”

Later on, Cosby’s former castmate Meredith Marks made a comment on Watch What Happens Live revealing that Cosby was “no longer on the show.”

Similarly, fans are unsure of Marks’ status as a Real Housewive. As suggested by Distractify, following a rough second season filled with allegations of setting up Jen Shah’s arrest, lying about her fathers memorial, and sleeping with “half of New York,” it could be hard to blame her if she decided to leave.

Marks took to Twitter on Jan. 24 to reply to a viewer who asked why she was still on the show despite her “hating it.”

Meredith replied, saying, “Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family.”

Jennie Nguyen was fired from the show back in Jan. after “offensive social media posts” became known to network executives.

Bravo released an official statement posted on Instagram disclosing Nguyen’s upcoming absence on Jan. 25. The announcement came after the reality star found herself under fire when controversial Instagram posts she had uploaded back in 2020 resurfaced and appeared to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.

At this time, the only Housewives fans can rely on tonight include Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Jen Shah. According to Distractify, Shah’s fraud case is the sole reason the cast took to filming Season 3 as soon as they did.