Reward offered in 2018 Salt Lake City homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a 2018 homicide.

In the early morning hours of September 28, 2018, an unknown suspect fired at least one round from a firearm that struck and killed Wanyun Judd.

Authorities say 47-year-old Judd was asleep in her bed at 54 E Harrison Avenue at the time of the incident.

In 2018, Salt Lake City Detective Keith Horrocks said, “Officers were in the area, heard the gunshots and were able to arrive pretty quickly to the scene.”

Judd was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

At the time of the incident, investigators said they believed the suspect had targeted the wrong home.

Anyone with information regarding the individual who killed Judd is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 18-178543.