Reward offered for information into death of woman found shot near Saltair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information or evidence leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of a woman found near Saltair.

Akosita Kaufusi, 42, of Salt Lake City was discovered by a jogger on the side of a frontage road near Saltair, on the shores of the Great Salt Lake in August of this year.

Investigators confirmed Kafusi died as the result of a gunshot wound.

Unified Police says Kafusi died sometime around August 14th, but her remains were not discovered until August 29th.

Police initially had a difficult time identifying the body, but were later able to confirm that it was Kaufusi.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Unified Police Department Violent Crimes Unit: 385-468-9800

This story will be updated as ABC4 News gathers more information.