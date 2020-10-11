Reward offered after the suspicious death of Box Elder range bull

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, (ABC4 News) – A $4000 reward is being offered after the suspicious death of a range bull in Box Elder County.

The animal was valued at $7000.00

The animal was discovered dead on Sept 30, 2020, on the east side of Ingham Pass along the road. The bull was last seen alive on Sept 24, 2020, in the same area.

The Sheriff’s department, in cooperation with the Utah Department of Agriculture the carcass was sent to the Utah State University Diagnostic Lab in Logan for a necropsy. The results of the necropsy were inconclusive.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s department is looking for anyone in the Ingham Pass area between Sept 24 and Sept 30, 2020. The investigation is seeking any information that aids in determining the cause of death.

If it is learned the death is human-caused, the owners, the Utah Department of Agriculture, Utah Cattlemen’s Association, and the Utah Farm Bureau is offering a $4000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension, prosecution, and conviction of anyone who could be involved in the death of the animal.

This is an active investigation.